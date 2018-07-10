Image copyright FOOD STANDARDS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND Image caption A range of frozen vegetable products have been recalled from Australian shops

Australia has become caught up in a European food scare, with supermarkets across the country recalling bags of frozen vegetables over fears they may contain a deadly bacteria.

It follows similar moves in Britain last week over vegetable products from supplier Greenyard Frozen.

Food authorities said the vegetables could carry listeria monocytogenes which can cause listeriosis.

Listeria in tainted melon killed seven people in Australia earlier this year.

Food Standards Australia and New Zealand have recalled nine products - a mix of corn, carrot, pea and broccoli ranges - that originated from Britain, Belgium and Hungary.

They were sold in supermarket chains Woolworths, Aldi and IGA.

"The products affected contain a particularly dangerous strain of listeria and are being recalled as a precautionary measure to ensure consumers are protected," chief executive Peter May said.

He said cooking the vegetables should kill the bacteria, but warned against eating undefrosted or undercooked frozen vegetables.

What is listeria?