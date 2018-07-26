Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Fairfax newspapers including the Financial Review and The Sydney Morning Herald will be sold to Nine

Australian media giants Nine Entertainment and Fairfax have agreed to merge, creating what they say will be the nation's "largest integrated media player".

The surprise deal, worth an estimated A$4bn (£2.25bn; $3bn), will leave Nine Entertainment with a 51.1% stake. The new business will be called Nine.

Australia has a highly consolidated broadcast and print media market.

Many current and former Fairfax staff have expressed sadness about the deal.

The deal includes Nine's television network, one of the nation's biggest, and Fairfax newspaper titles including The Sydney Morning Herald, Melbourne's The Age and The Australian Financial Review.

Australia relaxed media ownership laws last year to allow proprietors greater control over multiple platforms.

Fairfax has recommended that its investors approve the deal, which offers a 22% premium to the company's current share price.

Like newspaper companies across the globe, Fairfax has suffered financial challenges in recent years due to declining revenues.

"Both Nine and Fairfax have played an important role in shaping the Australian media landscape over many years," Nine chairman Peter Costello said in a statement to the Australian Securities Exchange.

"The combination of our businesses and our people best positions us to deliver new opportunities and innovations for our shareholders, staff and all Australians in the years ahead."