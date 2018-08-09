Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Golfer Jarrod Lyle reached a career-high 142nd in the world

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has died of cancer aged 36, his family has confirmed.

Lyle overcame acute myeloid leukaemia in 1998 and 2012, before announcing it had returned last year.

He died on Wednesday, after spending his final days with family and friends in the state of Victoria, Golf Australia said in a statement.

Lyle reached a career-high 142nd in the world, and won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008. He last competed in 2017.

His wife, Briony Lyle, said that he had been "overwhelmed" by support.

"He asked that I provide a simple message: 'Thanks for your support, it meant the world. My time was short, but if I've helped people think and act on behalf of those families who suffer through cancer, hopefully it wasn't wasted.'"

He is survived by Ms Lyle, and their daughters Lusi, six, and Jemma, two.

"Lusi, Jemma and I are filled with grief and now must confront our lives without the greatest husband and father we could ever have wished for," Ms Lyle said in a statement.

The news has prompted tributes from friends and players, many referring to Lyle's characteristic "bucket hat".

Skip Twitter post by @GregChalmersPGA It is through a river of tears I say goodbye to my friend Jarrod Lyle. A wonderful father, friend and golfer. Quick with a joke, didn’t mind a beer, and just a pure joy to be around every day. Miss you mate. RIP — Greg Chalmers (@GregChalmersPGA) August 8, 2018 Report

Last month, Lyle announced that he was ending his treatment for cancer to enter palliative care.