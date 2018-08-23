Image copyright EPA Image caption Malcolm Turnbull is facing calls for a second leadership vote

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull is facing a demand by a party rival for a second leadership challenge, as he fights to retain his grip on power.

On Tuesday, former Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton lost an internal party vote by a slim 13-vote margin.

Australian media reported that Mr Turnbull was resisting Mr Dutton's calls for a second vote on Thursday.

Mr Turnbull is under pressure over poor polling and a push by conservative members of his party to replace him.

On Thursday, the prime minister lost the support of three key backers - a move seen by commentators as a blow to his chances of remaining leader.

Mr Dutton asserted that Mr Turnbull had lost a majority of colleagues' support.

Skip Twitter post by @PeterDutton_MP A few minutes ago I spoke with Malcolm Turnbull to advise him I believed the majority of the party room no longer supported his leadership. Accordingly, I asked him to convene a party room meeting at which I would challenge for the leadership of the Parliamentary Liberal Party. — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) August 22, 2018 Report

Mr Turnbull's allies said Mr Dutton had not secured the signatures of sufficient MPs to force a second vote.

Mr Dutton and several other ministers have now resigned from cabinet, despite Mr Turnbull's invitation for most to stay on.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Peter Dutton has told the PM he has lost the support of the party majority

The fast-moving leadership crisis in Canberra has thrown Australian politics into a state of upheaval, and attracted criticism from both government opposition and the public.

If Mr Turnbull is ousted, he would become the fourth leader in just a decade to have suffered a party coup within their first term.

In a key development on Thursday, cabinet ministers Mathias Cormann, Mitch Fifield and Michaelia Cash told reporters that they had withdrawn their support for Mr Turnbull.

"It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we went to see the prime minister yesterday afternoon to advise him that in our judgement he no longer enjoyed the support of the majority of members in the Liberal Party," said Mr Cormann, the finance minister.

Mr Cormann called on Mr Turnbull to hold an immediate internal vote.