Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Queensland's Whitsunday Islands are popular among holidaymakers

A girl has suffered a "significant leg injury" in a shark attack at a popular tourist spot in Australia, paramedics say.

It is the second serious shark attack in Queensland's Whitsunday Islands within 24 hours.

On Wednesday, a woman was treated for leg and torso wounds. She remains in a critical condition.

The girl, 12, was flown to hospital on Thursday also in a critical condition, Queensland Ambulance Service said.

She had been with her father and sister when she was attacked and received first aid at the scene, an official said.

Local media reported that authorities would implement shark control measures, including installing drum lines, in response to the incidents.

On Wednesday, Justine Barwick, a 46-year-old tourist from Tasmania, had been swimming near a yacht when she was attacked.

She was treated by a doctor who was on a nearby boat, before being flown to hospital and undergoing surgery.

Unprovoked shark attacks have killed one person and injured 14 others in Australia this year, according to the Australian Shark Attack File.