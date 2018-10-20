Image copyright PA Image caption Prince Harry and Meghan were greeted by huge cheers at the opening ceremony

Prince Harry and Meghan are attending the opening ceremony of the Invictus Games at Sydney Opera House for injured service personnel.

It comes a year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official public appearance at the event - started by the prince in 2014.

The opening ceremony was delayed for an hour by thunderstorms.

It was the latest stop on the royal couple's 16-day tour of Australia and New Zealand.

Earlier, they paid their respects to Australia and New Zealand's war heroes.

They were joined by the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for the opening of a memorial which commemorates those who fell in World War One, as well as conflicts including Korea, Afghanistan and Iraq.

Image caption Harry and Meghan join the Australian prime minister for the opening of the Anzac memorial

Image caption Harry and Meghan later laid a wreath - their first one as a married couple

Harry and Meghan then took in the first event of the Invictus Games - the Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge at the city's Cockatoo Island.

The duke presented medals to the winning teams, as well as testing his driving skills on the children's remote control car course.

Image caption Prince Harry handed out the first medals of this year's Invictus Games

The Invictus Games will see athletes from 18 countries compete in 11 sports over eight days.

The duke, who served in the Army for 10 years, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 with the aim of helping wounded service personnel and veterans with their physical and psychological rehabilitation.

That year the games were held in London, before heading to Florida in 2016 and Toronto last year.

Image caption Kensington Palace share a picture of Meghan watching Prince Harry practising his opening ceremony speech

Image caption Last year's Invictus Games saw Prince Harry and Meghan make their first official public appearance together

Twelve months on from their first official appearance together, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since got married and announced they are expecting a child in spring.