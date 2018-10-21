Image copyright Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have decided to cut back Meghan's schedule "slightly" during their tour of Australasia, says Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry was without his pregnant wife as he presented medals to Invictus Games athletes on the sixth day of the couple's overseas trip.

Meghan pulled out after Saturday night's opening ceremony overran by nearly two hours.

The duchess then joined Prince Harry for engagements later in the day.

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: "After a busy programme, the duke and duchess have decided to cut back the duchess's schedule slightly for the next couple of days, ahead of the final week-and-a-half of the tour."

The couple, who are expecting a child next spring, have 76 events on their schedule during their 16-day tour of Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption One of the Invictus Games athletes asks Harry to sign a pair of swimming trunks

Prince Harry went alone to meet competitors of the road cycling at Sydney's Domain on day two of the Invictus Games.

The Games, founded by the prince in 2014, sees injured service personnel from 18 countries compete in 11 sports over eight days.

The Duke of Sussex later showed off his sense of humour as he put on a pair of tight swimming trunks - known as budgie smugglers in Australia - over his jeans.

The trunks were presented to him by disabled sports presenter Dylan Alcott and two members of the Australian Invictus Games team at Admiralty House, where the royal couple are staying in Sydney.

Dylan Alcott, a triple Paralympic gold medallist in wheelchair tennis and wheelchair basketball, said: "We gave him a gift. One of the athletes, Matt (Model), gave him a pair of budgie smugglers. And he put them on, over his jeans. It looks awesome.

"He said: 'Shall I put them on?' We said: '100%.' So he put them on. Good on him."

Meghan then joined her husband at a reception for Invictus competitors, their families and friends hosted by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Meghan rejoins her husband after resting during the morning

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The royal couple take in some sailing on day two of the Invictus Games

Image copyright Getty Images

The couple will next travel to Fraser Island, off the coast of Queensland, with a visit to Lake McKenzie planned on Monday.