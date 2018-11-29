Image copyright Alamy Image caption The case was heard at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne

The wrong man was brought to court for sentencing in a high-profile murder case in Australia, after a mix-up with a man with the same name.

Peter Brown 57, convicted of murdering Simone Fraser, was due to appear in the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne.

But another Peter Brown was initially brought before the judge, Justice John Champion, who was not impressed.

The correct Peter Brown was eventually produced after a delay and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The judge expressed frustration and criticised representatives of the prisons service, requesting an explanation for the mix-up.

"What particularly unimpresses me is I don't detect anyone here from Corrections," Justice Champion said.

"They haven't had the courtesy to appear before the court, knowing the mistake had been made."

Skip Twitter post by @SharnelleVella Supreme Court room full of family members waiting to see a man being sentenced for their loved ones murder. Only problem being - the Peter Brown transferred to court by prison staff is the wrong Peter Brown. No one from corrections in court to explain. @7NewsMelbourne — Sharnelle Vella (@SharnelleVella) November 28, 2018 Report

In a statement, Corrections Victoria said: "Due to a case of mistaken identity, Corrections Victoria delivered the wrong prisoner to a court hearing this morning

"We apologise for the error and worked quickly to rectify it, with the correct prisoner now at court and the matter proceeding."

Brown had pleaded guilty to murdering Ms Fraser, 57, with weapons including a brick and a golf club in March this year after an argument over money, and then dumping her body.

The Supreme Court heard that Ms Fraser had lent Brown money while they were in a relationship, only to discover he had sent the cash to a woman in the Philippines he had met online.

Justice Champion ruled he must serve a minimum of 24 years of the 30-year sentence before being considered for parole for the "callous and brutal" crime.

Prosecutor Kristie Churchill reflected on the case by saying: "How a man to be sentenced in the Supreme Court for murder is not brought to court is beyond me."

It is unclear what the other Peter Brown is being held in custody for.