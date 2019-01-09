Australian authorities are investigating suspicious packages found at foreign consulates in Canberra and Melbourne, police have confirmed.

The Metropolitan Fire Brigade confirmed it was assisting police with "a number of incidents" across Melbourne. Several consulates were reportedly affected.

"The packages are being examined by attending emergency services," the Australian Federal Police said.

"The circumstances are being investigated."

A British High Commission official said: "We are liaising closely with the [federal police] and the local authorities.

"All our staff are safe and accounted for."

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.