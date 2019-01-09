Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Police officers remove evidence from the Italian consulate in Melbourne

Australian police have arrested a man who allegedly sent suspicious parcels to consulates and embassies in Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney.

Emergency crews were called to several consulates on Wednesday after being alerted by staff. Some packages were reported to be labelled asbestos.

The contents of the parcels are still being identified. There were no reports of harm to staff.

The man arrested sent 38 parcels, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) allege.

They added that there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Emergency workers had been seen at consulates belonging to the UK, US, Switzerland, Pakistan, India, Greece, South Korea, New Zealand, Italy, Spain, Switzerland and France, Australian media reported.

1. New Zealand Consulate General; 2. Consulate General of Pakistan; 3. Honorary Consulate General of France; 4. Greek Consulate General; 5. Consulate General of Italy; 6. US Consulate General Melbourne; 7. Consulate of Switzerland

Authorities said they had so far recovered 29 parcels, adding they were confident of finding the remaining items.

The packages were believed to contain a substance sourced from the 48-year-old man's home at Shepparton, in the state of Victoria, police said.

"Forensic testing [is] to be undertaken on them to determine the exact composition of the material in them," the AFP said in a statement on Thursday.

He has been charged and is due to face a court in Melbourne on Thursday.