Australian actor Craig McLachlan has been charged with one count of common assault and eight counts of indecent assault by police.

The former Neighbours star was accused of sexual misconduct by three women who worked with him in a 2014 production of the Rocky Horror Show.

The 53-year-old star was accused of inappropriate touching and harassment.

He denied all allegations, saying they were "perhaps made for financial reasons [or] to gain notoriety".

McLachlan is due to appear at Melbourne Magistrates' Court on 8 February.