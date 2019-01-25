Australia has experienced a fortnight of extreme heat that has toppled records across the nation - and pushed people and animals to the limit.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Adelaide reached 47.7C (117F) on Thursday - its hottest-ever temperature - prompting many to try to cool themselves at the beach.

Image copyright ANDREW CORRELL Image caption Adelaide local Andrew Correll said this wallaby turned up at his property. He poured water on it hourly as it sought shade.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Many species around the country have struggled, with some animals becoming too hot or dehydrated to survive.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption In Tasmania, fire crews have battled more than 50 bushfires fuelled by dry conditions and strong winds.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Several towns were told to evacuate as the blazes threatened homes. Some fires burned in areas that were accessible only from the air.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Several tennis matches at the Australian Open in Melbourne were suspended, as some spectators took advantage of cooling fountains.

Image copyright ADELAIDE ZOO Image caption Meanwhile, animals at Adelaide Zoo were given ice blocks and other treats to avoid heat stress.

Image copyright ADELAIDE ZOO Image caption Others scored regular baths, zookeepers said.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption People also flocked to beaches in Sydney, although Australia's biggest city has been spared some of the worst heat.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption This January has seen Australia experience at least five of its 10 warmest days on record, meteorologists say.

