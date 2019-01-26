Australia Day celebrations are under way, marking the anniversary of the beginning of modern Australia - although thousands are attending "Invasion Day" protests instead.

Image copyright EPA Image caption A Royal Australian Navy warship took part in the event, which marks the arrival of 11 British ships at Sydney Cove on 26 January 1788.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Millions are celebrating the national day with parties, parades or barbecues.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Citizenship ceremonies have been held for 16,000 people, including this family receiving flags from Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Indigenous dancers have taken part in ceremonies marking the day.

Image copyright EPA Image caption There was a Tall Ships Race in Sydney Harbour.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Australia Day is controversial - many feel having the date on the anniversary of British settlers arriving is offensive to indigenous people.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Historians estimate tens of thousands of indigenous Australians were killed after European settlers arrived.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Campaigners want the national day moved - and 26 January to be called "Invasion Day" instead.