Pink lake in Australia attracts and delights tourists

  • 29 March 2019

A lake in a Melbourne park has naturally turned pink, drawing throngs of admirers keen to snap a rosy picture.

General view of the pink lake at Westgate Park, Melbourne, Australia, 26 March 2019. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The vivid shade is produced by lots of sunlight, low rainfall and warm temperatures
General view of the pink lake at Westgate Park, Melbourne, Australia, 26 March 2019. Water in the lake at Westgate park has turned pink due to high salt levels and has become a popular tourist destination Image copyright EPA
Image caption The man-made salt lake in Westgate Park turned pink again in February
A wide landscape picture of the pink lake in Westgate Park in March 2019 Image copyright EPA
Image caption In those conditions, the lake's algae produces a red pigment called beto carotene
A group of tourists take a selfie in front of the pink lake at Westgate Park Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The result has seen tourists flock to the waters almost every summer since 2013
Four women dressed in white take pictures of the pink lake Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption Some dress up and colour co-ordinate for their pictures against the pink background
A woman crouches down near the edge of the pink lake to take a photo Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption However, authorities ask visitors to not get too close to the water because of the high salt levels and sparse vegetation
A woman uses her phone while framed against the background of the pink waters Image copyright EPA
Image caption On social media, people also warned others of a pungent "rotting eggs" smell
A duck in a pink lake in Melbourne Image copyright AFP/Getty Images
Image caption The lake's pink colour typically lasts through to late Autumn, until cooler temperatures restore it back to blue
People take photographs of the pink lake at Westgate Park on March 27, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption The phenomenon can be seen in other pink lakes in Australia, Spain, Canada and Senegal

All photographs subject to copyright as marked.

