Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Geoffrey Rush sued a Sydney newspaper for defamation last year

Australian actor Geoffrey Rush has won a defamation case against the publisher of a Sydney newspaper which accused him of inappropriate behaviour towards a former co-star.

Judge Michael Wigney said he was "not satisfied" that the incidents detailed in The Daily Telegraph, published by Nationwide News, had occurred.

He said Mr Rush's former co-star Erin Norvill's evidence was "inconsistent".

He also said she was "prone to exaggeration and embellishment".

Judge Wigney ruled that Mr Rush should be awarded A$850,000 (£464,420; $608,680) and would be entitled to more compensation, the exact amount of which would be decided at a later date.

He was originally seeking more than A$25m in damages, reported the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Mr Rush had previously said that his career had been "irreparably damaged" by the newspaper's reports.