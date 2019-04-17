Image copyright Getty Images

A man has been killed by a deer on a rural property in southern Australia, authorities say.

The animal attacked the man and a woman early on Wednesday near Wangaratta, a town about 250km (155 miles) north-east of Melbourne, according to police.

The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment.

Police said they had euthanised the deer at the scene. The incident would be investigated, they added.