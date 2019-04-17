Australia deer attack kills man and injures woman, police say
- 17 April 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been killed by a deer on a rural property in southern Australia, authorities say.
The animal attacked the man and a woman early on Wednesday near Wangaratta, a town about 250km (155 miles) north-east of Melbourne, according to police.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a hospital for treatment.
Police said they had euthanised the deer at the scene. The incident would be investigated, they added.