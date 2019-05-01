Image copyright AFP/getty Image caption Raids were carried out in Sydney suburbs in 2017 over the plot

A man has been convicted in Australia of plotting to blow up an Etihad flight in a terror attack, using a bomb hidden inside a meat grinder.

Khaled Khayat, 51, conspired to bring down the flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi in July 2017, a jury ruled on Wednesday. He had pleaded not guilty.

The plot was aborted when a bag holding the bomb was too heavy to be checked in at Sydney Airport, local media said.

He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Khayat's lawyer, Richard Pontella, argued that his client had in fact been trying to prevent a terrorist attack.

But a jury in the Supreme Court of New South Wales rejected his argument after three days of deliberations.

Khayat will be sentenced on 26 July.