Image copyright EPA Image caption Scott Morrison has been campaigning ahead of Australia's election

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been egged by a protester while campaigning ahead of the nation's general election.

The egg grazed Mr Morrison's head but did not break, local media reported. Footage broadcast on local TV showed a woman being tackled at the scene.

An elderly woman was knocked over during the incident, which happened at a Country Women's Association event.

Mr Morrison described the egg thrower as "cowardly".

My concern about today's incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2019

The event took place in the town of Albury, 330km (205 miles) south-east of Canberra.

Australians are due to vote in a general election on 18 May.