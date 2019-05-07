Australia PM Scott Morrison egged on campaign trail
- 7 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been egged by a protester while campaigning ahead of the nation's general election.
The egg grazed Mr Morrison's head but did not break, local media reported. Footage broadcast on local TV showed a woman being tackled at the scene.
An elderly woman was knocked over during the incident, which happened at a Country Women's Association event.
Mr Morrison described the egg thrower as "cowardly".
My concern about today’s incident in Albury was for the older lady who was knocked off her feet. I helped her up and gave her a hug. Our farmers have to put up with these same idiots who are invading their farms and their homes.— Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 7, 2019
End of Twitter post by @ScottMorrisonMP
The event took place in the town of Albury, 330km (205 miles) south-east of Canberra.
A protester thrown an egg the Prime Minister Scott Morrison at an event in Albury (it didn’t break). #auspol #ausvotes @politicsabc pic.twitter.com/7KYWbKrrun— Dan Conifer 🗳 (@DanConifer) May 7, 2019
End of Twitter post by @DanConifer
Australians are due to vote in a general election on 18 May.