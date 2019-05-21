Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Michael Slater has built a successful commentary career since retiring from cricket

Former Australian cricketer Michael Slater has apologised after being removed from a flight for "disruptive" behaviour.

Slater said he had been arguing with two friends on Sunday while boarding the Qantas flight from Sydney to Wagga Wagga, a town in New South Wales.

The former cricketer, now a popular commentator, was asked to leave the plane before take-off, Qantas said.

Slater complied with the request, the airline added.

In a statement on Tuesday, Slater said: "I apologise for the inconvenience this caused other passengers on the flight."

Local radio station 2GB reported that he had been arguing with two women before moving to another part of the 74-seat plane.

His management denied a report that Slater had locked himself in a toilet.

Slater is a high-profile commentator for the Seven Network in Australia, after recently crossing over from rival network Nine.

The former batsman was part of the Australian cricket team from 1993 to 2001, and played 74 Tests.