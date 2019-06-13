Image copyright EPA Image caption Plans for the mine have drawn protests across Australia

Australia has given the final approval for construction to begin on a controversial coal mine to be built by Indian company Adani.

The mine, in Queensland's Galilee Basin, has been the subject of years of hold-ups over environmental approvals.

But it was given the go-ahead by the state government on Thursday, after earlier receiving federal approval.

Critics say the project's true environmental impact remains unclear.

Initially, Adani promised the mine would be one of the biggest in the world and create 10,000 jobs.

But the project has been scaled back significantly and it is now expected to employ closer to 1,000 people.

Environmental campaigners fear that the approval could pave the way for six other mines to be approved in the area.