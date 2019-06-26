Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cause of the house fire is not yet known

Three children have died in a house fire in the Australian state of New South Wales, police say.

Emergency services were called to the home in Singleton, 200km north-west of Sydney, at about 03:30 local time on Wednesday (17:30 GMT Tuesday).

A boy's body was found inside the house and two girls were taken to hospital but died. A woman, 31, and another boy, 8, were treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, authorities said.

New South Wales Police said they had not yet confirmed the ages of the children who died.

"When it is deemed safe to do so, police and fire investigators will examine the home to identify where and how the fire started," the police force said in a statement.

Neighbours said that a family of six people lived in the home, Australia's Nine News reported.

"I was woken up to screams. And come out the front and the houses was on fire. It was terrible. It was horrendous," one eyewitness told the network.

Police said a report would be prepared for a coroner.

Singleton is located in the Hunter Valley, a popular wine and tourism region.