Image copyright ABC NEWS/ LEXY HAMILTON-SMITH

Four people, including three children, have died after a car was allegedly set alight in the Australian city of Brisbane, police said.

The children were all under the age of 10. A man has also died, while a woman suffered extensive burns and has been taken to hospital, police said.

All five were known to each other, said Queensland Police.

Investigations are under way into the "horrific scene" at Camp Hill, said Det Insp. Mark Thompson.

"It is very early in the investigation, but the vehicle was fully involved in fire upon police arriving," he said.

He confirmed that the group had lived close to the site of the incident. Police were first called to the car fire in the city's east, at 08:30 local time (21:30 Tuesday GMT).

Witnesses told The Australian newspaper they had seen a woman on fire leap from the car and yell, "he's poured petrol on me".

Police are yet to confirm the identities of the victims.

Queensland's Police Minister Mark Ryan told parliament about the "horrific incident" on Wednesday.

"My thoughts are with all of those affected by this terrible tragedy," he said.

Federal MP Terri Butler said she was "horrified and devastated" by the incident.