Image copyright SIGLEY FAMILY Image caption Student Alek Sigley has been arrested in North Korea

He has described himself as the only Australian in North Korea, but there are now serious concerns for 29-year-old student Alek Sigley.

Mr Sigley has been pursuing a master's degree in North Korean literature at Kim ll-sung University in Pyongyang. He also ran tours for Western tourists.

His family say they have not heard from him for several days.

A growing interest in North Korea

According to an old blog post written by Mr Sigley on his tourism company website, his interest in East Asia started when he was a child.

Born to an Australian sinologist father and a Chinese mother, he says he had "always been fascinated by socialism".

After finishing high school, he left his hometown of Perth and went on an exchange to Japan before going on to study at Shanghai's Fudan University in China.

It was during his time there that he was first introduced to North Korean students. He later began studying Korean and visited North Korea for the first time in 2012.

A year later, he established his own Australia-based tour agency, Tongil Tours, which specialises in "educational tourism" to North Korea. He led the tours while finishing his undergraduate degree in Asian Studies and philosophy at the Australian National University.

While at ANU, Mr Sigley says he "developed a strong interest in North Korean film and literature".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Students at Kim Il-sung University, where a small number of foreigners study

He began looking into the possibility of attending the Kim ll-sung University - one of the top universities in North Korea. He would spend almost the next two years trying to get in.

In April of 2018, he finally got accepted and began his masters in North Korean literature. He is one of a handful of Western students in the country.

In May last year he married his Japanese wife in Pyongyang. They met while he was a student in Shanghai and she had accompanied him on several trips to North Korea.

'Steer clear of politically sensitive issues'

Mr Sigley runs a blog on his company's website where he details life as a student in North Korea.

Among some of his posts are restaurant reviews, his daily walk to class and attending a performance where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was also present.

Mr Sigley has said in the blog that he generally "steered clear of politically sensitive issues".

"I'm not particularly interested in saying what has already been said a thousand times before about North Korea. I aim simply to present life in North Korea as I see and experience it."

Mr Sigley's family said on Thursday that he was usually in regular contact with them, but they had not heard from him since Tuesday.

The Australian government has described the disappearance as a "very serious set of circumstances" and has confirmed it is supporting Mr Sigley's family. There is no confirmation of reports he has been detained.

Australia has a limited diplomatic presence in North Korea and conducts diplomacy through the Swedish embassy.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann told reporters there were "obviously some complications" around the case.

"There is not really much more that we can say at this stage, other than that we are undertaking all of the necessary steps to provide the appropriate support," he said.