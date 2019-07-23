Image copyright NSW POLICE Image caption The drug van smashed into the parked police car

A suspected drug carrier has been arrested after crashing a van packed with methamphetamines into a patrol car parked outside a police station in Sydney, Australia.

The 28-year-old driver hit the police car at speed, crushing its bonnet, on Monday before racing off.

Police caught him an hour later in Eastwood, a suburb in the city's north.

A search of the van uncovered 273kg of meth with an estimated street value of more than A$200m (£112m; $140m).

Image copyright NSW POLICE Image caption Police found moving boxes full of packaged meth inside the van

Authorities said no-one was injured in the crash, but the police car had "sustained significant damage".

Crystal meth, which is known locally as ice, has been described as the most common and damaging illegal drug in Australia.

The price of crystal meth in Australia is among the highest in the world, driving the country's organised crime gangs to trade increasingly in the drug.

The man, who has not been named, faced court on Tuesday charged with drug supply and negligent driving offences.