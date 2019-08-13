Image copyright EPA Image caption The incident unfolded in Sydney's city centre

An armed man has been arrested in central Sydney after stabbing a woman and being detained on the street by members of the public, authorities say.

Police said the man also attempted to carry out further stabbings and that there were "multiple crime scenes".

"Those attempts thankfully were unsuccessful," said Supt Gavin Wood of New South Wales Police.

The injured woman was taken to hospital in a stable condition. Police said there was no ongoing threat.

The motivation for the attack was not yet known, they added.

"It would appear at this stage it is unprovoked, but we are keeping a very open mind as we move forward," said Supt Wood.

The incident unfolded at about 14:00 local time (04:00 GMT) on Tuesday near Clarence St and King St, a busy area in the city centre.

Videos posted online show a man running through the streets brandishing a knife, before people attempt to stop him and eventually tackle him to the ground.

Other images show the suspect being pinned down with a chair and a milk crate, then being taken away by police.

Supt Wood said the injured woman had been found inside a nearby hotel.

He praised those who had intervened in the "extremely dangerous and hostile" situation, saying their actions had helped capture the man.

"They were significantly brave people," Supt Wood said.

Authorities urged people to avoid the area. Police said they would release more information as it became available.