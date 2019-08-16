Australia

In pictures: Australian Geographic's photo prize winners

  • 16 August 2019

Stunning images of nature and wildlife across Australia, New Zealand, Antarctica and some Pacific islands are recognised each year in the Australian Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year competition. Here are some of this year's winners.

Aerial image of a dead fin whale surrounded by circling sharks in aquamarine waters off Western Australia Image copyright MAT BEETSON
Image caption This image of sharks circling a beached whale in Western Australia was the overall winner, with judges saying it revealed "incredible beauty in death"
A man with an umbrella stands at the edge of a beach in Fingal Bay, New South Wales during a lightning storm Image copyright FLLOYD MALLON
Image caption The junior prize was won by 17-year-old Flloyd Mallon, for this shot of a lightning storm in New South Wales
A crested horn shark swallowing the egg case of another shark species underwater in a Sydney reef Image copyright PETE MCGEE
Image caption A crested horn shark feeds on the egg case of a Port Jackson shark in Sydney
An orange decorator crab covered in many hydroids seen in waters in Indonesia Image copyright ROSS GUDGEON
Image caption Decorator crabs in Indonesia attach stinging hydroids - aquatic invertebrates - to themselves to ward off predators
Two eastern grey kangaroos stand in a field in Kosciuszko National Park amid snowfall Image copyright CHARLES DAVIS
Image caption Eastern grey kangaroos in Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales
Huge volumes of water crash down the Barron Falls in Kuranda, Queensland Image copyright NEIL PRITCHARD
Image caption Water cascades through the Barron Falls in Queensland during flood season
A Mertens' water monitor lizard gazes at its reflection in the photographer's equipment Image copyright ETIENNE LITTLEFAIR
Image caption A Mertens' water monitor approaches photographer Etienne Littlefair's camera in the Northern Territory
A mum and baby wombat trek through the snow leaving tracks behind them in Kosciuszko National Park, New South Wales Image copyright CHARLES DAVIS
Image caption A mother and baby wombat make their way to a neighbouring wombat's hole in New South Wales
Dolphins dive next to humpback whales seen closer to the surface Image copyright SCOTT PORTELLI
Image caption Male humpback whales swim past dolphins while looking for a female mate, in waters off Tonga
A dead kangaroo in a dry creek in Menindee Lakes in New South Wales Image copyright MELISSA WILLIAMS-BROWN
Image caption A dry creek in Menindee Lakes, a drought-stricken part of Australia, where animal deaths have caused alarm

All photographs subject to copyright as marked.

