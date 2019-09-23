Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lisa and Jessica Origliasso say the incident was "intimidating and confusing"

Pop duo The Veronicas say they will pursue legal action against airline Qantas after they were ordered off an Australian domestic flight.

The airline said it had removed the pair before take-off on Sunday after they did not follow crew instructions.

The Australian singers - sisters Lisa and Jessica Origliasso - have denied doing anything wrong and argue the incident was "escalated" by cabin crew.

The sisters were escorted off the plane by police at Sydney Airport.

According to the singers, the incident had unfolded after a flight attendant asked them to reposition their overhead bags.

"Lisa asked the attendant if she could help assist her because she couldn't reach it (we're only 5"1')," the duo wrote in a statement on Instagram.

"The attendant said it was against company policy. And a lovely man behind us helped instead."

However, they said a senior crew member then approached them and "he proceeded to lecture us about company policy".

They asked the attendants for their names - a request that was refused - before the staff called security, the duo said.

Qantas said the pair were put on a later flight to Brisbane.

"Shortly after boarding, two passengers refused to follow crew instructions and as a result were offloaded," a spokesman said.

The singers said they had cooperated fully during the "intimidating and confusing" experience, and added they would pursue legal action.

The Veronicas are best known for their songs Untouched and You Ruin Me.