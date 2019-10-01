Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption Scott Morrison and Donald Trump have forged a close relationship

US President Donald Trump called Australian PM Scott Morrison and asked for his help with an investigation into the origins of the Mueller inquiry, Australian officials have confirmed.

Mr Morrison was asked to help find evidence to discredit the inquiry, according to US and Australian media.

Australia confirmed the call had taken place and that the PM agreed to help.

It came as the US president faced impeachment proceedings at home over a call with another foreign leader.

Mr Trump has been accused of pressuring the president of Ukraine to investigate domestic political rival Joe Biden, in a phone call which was exposed by a whistleblower last week.

The transcript of the call between Mr Morrison and Mr Trump was restricted to a small number of the president's aides, reports said - contrary to normal protocol. The same restrictions were reportedly placed on the Ukraine call, raising concerns that White House staff were attempting to conceal records of the president's conversations with certain foreign leaders.

The Mueller inquiry investigated whether Mr Trump colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election. Its findings, released in April, did not establish that the Trump campaign criminally conspired with Russia to influence the election.

But the findings did not exonerate the president of collusion, and the Muller report outlined an extensive obstruction-of-justice case against the president.

The inquiry infuriated Mr Trump and he relentlessly criticised it as a "witch hunt". In May he announced that the US Attorney-General William Barr would look into how the inquiry originated.

Australia's ambassador to the US, Joe Hockey, wrote to the White House shortly afterwards offering to help with any review, Australian media reported.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Australian government said it had "always been ready to assist and co-operate with efforts that help shed further light on the matters under investigation".

"The PM confirmed this readiness again," the statement said.

Mr Morrison received the president's call shortly before his visit to the White House last week, the New York Times reported.

The Trump-Russia investigation began after Australian officials informed the FBI that Trump adviser George Papadopoulos told Australia's top UK diplomat that Moscow had incriminating "dirt" on Hillary Clinton.