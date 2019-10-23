Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Joel McIlroy played Dr Flynn Saunders on Home and Away for over a decade

Australian actor Joel McIlroy, who once starred on soap Home and Away, has been charged with repeatedly punching a policewoman in Sydney.

McIlroy, 46, played Dr Flynn Saunders on the popular show from 1994 to 2006.

The assault occurred on Tuesday after he approached officers who were making an arrest on a street, police said. The actor is yet to enter a plea in court.

The 29-year-old police officer was taken to hospital with injuries to her face, neck and shoulder.

New South Wales Police said she had been repeatedly hit after being "shoulder-charged" by the actor.

It added a passerby had to help restrain McIlroy during the incident in Surry Hills, an inner-city suburb.

The actor was charged with assault and resisting police.

During a court hearing on Wednesday, his lawyer said the actor had "poor impulse control" after being diagnosed with neurodegenerative disease Huntington's. He was refused bail and will face another hearing on 5 November.

On Home and Away, McIlroy played a local doctor who was romantically tied to Sally Fletcher, a central character played by Kate Ritchie.

McIlroy was nominated for an Australian TV industry award, the Silver Logie, during that time. His character ultimately died of cancer.

The soap is one Australia's longest-running television dramas and has many fans globally.