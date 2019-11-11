Image copyright EPA Image caption A firefighter works to contain a bushfire near Glen Innes in New South Wales

A vast area of Australia's east coast - including Sydney - is bracing itself for one the nation's worst ever bushfire threats.

More than 60 blazes were burning across the state of New South Wales (NSW) ahead of predicted "catastrophic" conditions on Tuesday.

Authorities warned that fires would spread quickly amid forecasts of hot temperatures and strong winds.

About six million people live in the region.

People in vulnerable communities have been urged to stay away from bushland, and to flee their homes before the fires escalate. More than 600 schools are closed across the state.

New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who has declared a seven-day state of emergency, said Tuesday would be "about protecting life, protecting property and ensuring everybody is safe as possible".

How bad are the fires?

Fire chiefs have warned of "extreme, severe and catastrophic" conditions in NSW on Tuesday, with temperatures soaring up to 37C.

Firefighters have been battling hundreds of bushfires since last Friday in the state and Queensland to its north. Both eastern states have both declared states of emergency.

Three people are confirmed to have died in the fires, while close to 200 properties have been destroyed.

On Monday, more than 120 bushfires were recorded across the two states.

However, there are fears Tuesday's high temperatures and strong winds could be set to make it the most dangerous yet in NSW. A NSW Rural Fire Service spokesman said embers could travel as far as 30km (19 miles) in these conditions, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"Under these conditions, these fires will spread quickly and threaten homes and lives," NSW Rural Fire Service said in a statement.

A "catastrophic" warning is in place across the greater Sydney area and regions to the city's north and south. This is the first time such a severe warning has been put in place since 2009, when the fire danger ratings were introduced.

Rural Fire Service deputy commissioner Rob Rogers said the situation was unprecedented in his 40 year career, adding that he was unable to "guarantee to get a fire truck to every spot".

Thousands of firefighters, boosted by crews from New Zealand, have been drafted in to help battle the fires on Tuesday.

The danger is currently less severe in Queensland, but officials there say conditions could deteriorate later in the week.

Is this linked to climate change?

Australia's fire season risks growing longer and more intense due to climate change, according to scientists.

Officials have confirmed that 2018 and 2017 were Australia's third and fourth-hottest years on record respectively, and last year the nation experienced its warmest summer on record.

The Bureau of Meteorology's State of the Climate 2018 report said climate change had led to an increase in extreme heat events and raised the severity of other natural disasters, such as drought.

Even if global temperatures are contained to a 2C rise above pre-industrial levels - a limit set out in the landmark Paris accord, agreed by 188 nations in 2015 - scientists believe the country is facing a dangerous new normal.

Last year, a UN report said Australia was falling short in efforts to cut its CO2 emissions.

