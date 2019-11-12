Australia

Australia bushfires: Latest images from New South Wales

  • 12 November 2019
A huge, bright orange blaze erupts amid trees Image copyright Getty Images
Dozens of bushfires are burning throughout a vast area on Australia's east coast - including the area around Sydney.

A "catastrophic" fire warning has been issued to counter one of the nation's worst ever bushfire threats.

The spate of blazes across New South Wales state has left three people dead and destroyed more than 150 homes.

Officials say the worst may still be to come, as high temperatures and strong winds cause fires to spread.

Remains of a structure burned by a bushfire continue to smoulder Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption It's the first time the greater Sydney area has been issued a "catastrophic" level fire warning
Residents defend a property from a bushfire at Hillsville near Taree, 350km north of Sydney Image copyright AFP
Image caption Residents defend a property from a bushfire at Hillsville near Taree, 350km north of Sydney
A mailbox and signpost burn amid heavy flames Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption About six million people live in the region
Two firefighters proceed along a road as heavy smoke fills the air, turning the sky a hazy orange Image copyright Getty Images
The sky is full of smoke and a car is badly burned and covered in ash after a fire swept through Image copyright Getty Images
People stand on a road in front of homes covered in bright pink fire-retardant Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Bright pink fire-retardant was dropped on to homes during firefighting efforts

