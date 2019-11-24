Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Australia says it has been "actively investigating" the alleged plot

Australian intelligence officials have confirmed they are investigating allegations of a plot to plant a Chinese spy in the nation's parliament.

The allegations - first aired by local network Nine - assert that a suspected Chinese espionage ring approached a Chinese-Australian man to run as an MP.

The Australian government has said it is taking the allegations seriously, following a rare public statement from the nation's domestic spy agency.

China is yet to respond to the claims.

On Sunday, Nine's 60 Minutes programme reported that suspected Chinese agents approached a luxury car dealer, Nick Zhao, ahead of Australia's general election - which took place in May.

They allegedly offered him A$1m (£520,000; $680,000) to fund his run for a Melbourne seat as a candidate for the ruling Liberal Party, of which Mr Zhao was already a member.

Mr Zhao gave information about the alleged approach to the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (Asio) last year, Nine reported.

He was found dead in a hotel room in Melbourne in March. His death has prompted a coroner's inquiry.

In a statement, Asio director-general Mike Burgess said his agency was taking the allegations seriously.

"Australians can be reassured that Asio was previously aware of matters that have been reported today, and has been actively investigating them," he said.

He said he would not comment further in line with "long-standing practice", but added: "Hostile foreign intelligence activity continues to pose a real threat to our nation and its security."

There is an ongoing debate about Chinese influence in Australian politics and society.

Some politicians have accused Beijing of trying to infiltrate Canberra through donations and other means. Others, however, believe the allegations are fuelling xenophobia and harming relations between the two countries.

The allegations follow unrelated reports that a man claiming to be a Chinese spy has applied for asylum in Australia.

Wang "William" Liqiang has reportedly given authorities information about operations in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia, saying he was "personally involved" in espionage work.

Image copyright Steven Siewert/The Age Image caption Wang Liqiang told Australian media on Saturday that he had been a spy for China

Chinese officials say Mr Wang is an unemployed fugitive who was convicted of fraud.