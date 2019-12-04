Israel Folau reaches settlement with Rugby Australia

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Rugby Australia sacked Folau for making anti-gay comments

Rugby player Israel Folau has reached a settlement with Rugby Australia (RA) over his controversial sacking for writing anti-gay posts on social media.

The former Wallabies star had been suing RA for A$14m (£7.4m; $9.5m) after having his contract terminated in May.

Folau, a Christian, argued that the termination of his contract was a case of religious discrimination.

The parties had settled for a confidential amount, according to a joint statement on Wednesday.

Folau was sacked for saying "hell awaits" gay people, after previously being warned over his social media posts.

In the statement from both parties, the 30-year-old full-back said he had not intended to harm or offend people when he uploaded the post.

"Mr Folau wants all Australians to know that he does not condone discrimination of any kind against any person on the grounds of their sexuality," the statement read.

RA said it did not "in any way" agree with the content of the post, adding inclusivity was "core" to the sport.

Both parties apologised for "any hurt or harm caused".

It follows months of mediation attempts between the two parties in a case which drew national debate.

