Image copyright NSW Police Image caption Police allege the man was attempting to radicalise others

Australian police have arrested a 21-year-old man in Sydney on three separate terrorism charges.

Police allege that the man, who has not been named, was a member of Islamic State and was in the early stages of preparing for "terrorist acts".

He is also accused of posting extremist content online, and of attempting to radicalise two teenagers.

It comes days after a two people were killed in a stabbing attack in London, carried out by a convicted terrorist.

Australian police said their arrest was carried on Wednesday morning at a home in Riverwood, where the Australia-born man lived with his parents.

Authorities allege that, while planning for the attack, the man downloaded a dossier on weapons and tactics to use in a terrorist attack.

Police said his arrest was the result of a six-month investigation, but added that the attack had not been imminent.

The man is expected to appear in court on Thursday and faces life imprisonment if found guilty.