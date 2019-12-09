Image copyright AFP Image caption Residents face a fine of A$220 if they are caught breaking the strict water restrictions

Sydney residents are facing the city's toughest water restrictions in more than a decade amid deadly bushfires in eastern Australia.

On Tuesday, level two restrictions will come into force in three different regions in New South Wales.

These could be increased to level three within months, local media report.

Temperatures are predicted to soar above 40C (104F) from Tuesday, worsening the fires that have already killed six people since October.

There are now more than 100 fires in New South Wales and Victoria states, many of which have been burning for several weeks.

What are the water restrictions?

Under the new rules, people in Greater Sydney, Blue Mountains and Illawarra are not allowed to water their gardens between 10:00 and 16:00.

When they do water their gardens, they can only do so with a bucket or a watering can - hoses and sprinklers are banned.

Cars can only be washed with a bucket or at a commercial car wash, and swimming pools of any size cannot be filled unless the owner acquires a special permit.

Image copyright EPA Image caption Wildfires across Australia have killed six people and destroyed more than 700 homes since October

The rules apply to everyone in these areas, and residents caught breaking the restrictions face fines of A$220 (£114). Businesses will be fined A$550 (£286).

Under level three restrictions, people will only be able to water their gardens before 09:00 and after 18:00, and will be banned from taking showers longer than five minutes.

Officials plan to implement level three rules when Sydney's dam levels hit 30% - a critical low. This was originally predicted to happen in July, but could now be much earlier due to the worsening bushfires and drought.

What is the latest with the fires?

With rising temperatures and increased wind speeds expected to exacerbate the bushfires, firefighters have been carrying out the controlled burning of grassland around homes to remove fuel, officials said.

NSW Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters: "Firefighters are trying to take advantage of the more moderate conditions... and establish as many significant containment options as they can.

"It is an enormous amount of work, with more than 2,000 people out in the field."

Last week, several smaller fires in a national park north of Sydney combined to form a "mega fire", which now stretches more than 60km (37.2 miles). On Saturday it was more than 283,000 hectares in size.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption 'Sydney's mega fire is getting out of control'

The fires north of Sydney coated the city in black smoke, causing a surge in reported medical problems.

Video footage from the Orangeville area showed firefighters running from a wall of fire and the Walkabout Wildlife Park has evacuated hundreds of animals.

Since October, wildfires across Australia have killed six people and destroyed more than 700 homes - including in Queensland, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia and Tasmania.

The severity of the blazes so early in the country's fire season has caused alarm, and has prompted calls for greater action to tackle climate change.

Is this fire season particularly bad?

It hasn't come close to the fatalities of 2009, when nearly 200 people died, but the scale of the damage has been huge.

More than 1.6 million hectares of land have burned in New South Wales alone.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Firefighters flee intense flames in Sydney, in a video shared by them to show the dangers of bushfires

The season has hit earlier than normal and has been exacerbated by drought conditions.

Mr Fitzsimmons, NSW RFS Commissioner, said: "There is an absolute lack of moisture in the soil, a lack of moisture in the vegetation... you are seeing fires started very easily and they are spreading extremely quickly, and they are burning ridiculously intensely."

Is climate change to blame?

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology says that climate change has led to an increase in extreme heat events and raised the severity of other natural disasters, such as drought.

Last week, the bureau noted that NSW had endured its driest spring season on record. It also warned that Australia's coming summer was predicted to bring similar conditions to last year's - the nation's hottest summer on record.

The government has been criticised over its efforts to address climate change. PM Scott Morrison has dismissed accusations linking the crisis to his government's policies.

Hundreds of bushfire survivors and farmers converged on the nation's capital, Canberra, last week in protest.

One woman displayed the charred remains of her home outside Parliament - on which she had written: "Morrison, your climate crisis destroyed my home."