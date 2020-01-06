Image copyright Getty Images

Actor Russell Crowe has used his winner's speech at the Golden Globes to raise awareness of the deadly bushfire crisis in Australia.

"Make no mistake. The tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change-based," he said in a message read out on stage by show host Jennifer Aniston.

He won the award for his portrayal of Fox News Chief Executive Roger Ailes in The Loudest Voice in the Room.

Crowe, who lives in Australia, was not at the ceremony because of the fires.

Aniston said he had stayed at home to protect his family.

At least 24 people have died since the fires began in September. The fires are a natural part of the Australian weather cycle, but have been worsened this year by hotter-than-average temperatures and a persistent drought in many areas.

Crowe is one of thousands of Australian residents whose homes have been lost or damaged by the bushfires, which are affecting every state and territory.

He has been posting regularly on social media since the fires began, about the damage to his home but also encouraging donations to the largely volunteer fire services.

"We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy and respect our planet for the unique and amazing place it is," he said.

Sports and celebrity donations

His speech joins a surge of celebrity activism over the past week, as the scale of the crisis has become more known internationally.

Scores of actors, singers and sports stars - Australian or otherwise - have donated to help the victims of the fires or are encouraging others to do so.

Australian world number one tennis player Ashleigh Barty said on Sunday that she would be donating all her prize money from the upcoming Brisbane Open to the relief fund.

The BBC's Phil Mercer says Kangaroo Valley has "a horrible, ghostly feel"

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova says she plans to donate an initial A$25,000 and asked men's world number two Novak Djokovic to match it.

Earlier, Australian player Nick Kyrgios said he would donate A$200 for every ace he hits during the tournament.

Donations have also been pledged by Australian actress Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban, and by the singer Pink, who said on Saturday she was "totally devastated".

Comedian Celeste Barber, who found fame through recreating celebrity Instagram pictures, launched an appeal through her account at the weekend which has already raised more than A$31m.

She shared an image of her mother-in-law's home, saying: "It's terrifying. They are scared."

Kim Kardashian-West, who has nearly 63 million followers on Twitter, tweeted a string of news articles about the fires on 3 January, followed by the message: "Climate change is real".

Selena Gomez, with more than 59 million followers on Twitter, also called for donations.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned that the fires could burn for months.