Australia making slow progress on indigenous ‘gap’

Australia has made progress in improving education for indigenous people, but is still dropping short in many areas, an annual report has found.

Life expectancy, employment and literacy rates all remain lower for indigenous Australians, according to the Closing The Gap report.

The report tracks targets aimed at reducing inequality between indigenous and non-indigenous Australians.

Three of seven key areas were met last year.

Only two of the seven targets are rated as "on track" this year, in early childhood education and Year 12 attainment.

The goal of 95% of all indigenous 4-year-olds being enrolled in early education by 2025 is close to being reached.

But targets are falling short in child mortality, school attendance, literacy and numeracy, employment and life expectancy.

Indigenous men die on average eight years younger than non-indigenous men, the report states.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is expected to admit on Wednesday that the government has failed to meet ambitious aims set in 2008.

"There remains much more to do and we will do it differently by working together," he is expected to say, according to SBS News.

"By going from good intentions and sky-high aspirations, to local, practical action that's driven by local leaders and local needs with clear accountability and responsibility and a clear line of sight to the community."

