Australia's western coast is bracing for a massive storm, which is expected to make landfall in the coming hours.

Torrential rains, strong winds and waves of up to eight metres (26ft) are forecast in some areas.

The severe weather is the result of the remnants of tropical cyclone Mangga interacting with a cold front, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

A senior official in Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) said it would be a "once-in-a-decade" storm.

"Normally our storms come from the south west and this will come from the north west," DFES acting assistant commissioner Jon Broomhall told journalists.

Prepare for an unusually widespread severe weather event along the west coast. Heavy rain and very gusty winds likely with dangerous surf and storm tides. By Sun night, severe weather will be confined to the SW of WA, easing during Mon.

He added that authorities were "asking people to secure property and make sure everything loose is tied down".

A severe weather warning is in place for much of Western Australia.

"This is a rare event for WA particularly due to the extent of the area affected and the possibility of multiple areas of dangerous weather," said the Bureau of Meteorology.

Wind gusts 100km/h (62 mph) are expected along the coast, the Bureau of Meteorology said, with isolated gusts of up to 130km/h possible. Some areas could see up to 100mm of rain.

The weather system will hit the west coast on Sunday and continue into Monday, according to forecasts.