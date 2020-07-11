Image copyright Reuters Image caption Other surfers tried to save the teenager

A teenage boy has been killed in a shark attack off the northern coast of New South Wales in eastern Australia, police say.

The 15-year-old was surfing when he suffered severe leg injuries at Wooli Beach, 630km (390 miles) north of Sydney, according to witnesses.

Nearby surfers came to help, including one who is reported to have tried to pull the shark away.

First aid was given on the beach but the boy died at the scene.

"Several board-riders came to his assistance before the injured teen could be helped to shore," a police statement said.

An official investigation has been launched, but the authorities have not released the name of the teenager

One witness said the shark may have been a great white. They are active in the area at this time of year.

This is the fifth fatal attack by a shark in Australia this year.

In April, a shark attacked and killed a 23-year-old Queensland ranger on the Great Barrier Reef.

In another fatal attack in June, a shark bit the leg of a surfer off Kingscliff, 800km (500 miles) north of Sydney.