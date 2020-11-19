Australian elite soldiers killed Afghan civilians, report finds
There is "credible evidence" that Australian special forces unlawfully killed 39 people during the Afghan conflict, a long-awaited report has found.
The Australian Defence Force (ADF) has released findings from a four-year inquiry into misconduct by its forces.
The inquiry investigated 57 incidents and heard from hundreds of witnesses.
It had uncovered a "shameful record" of a "warrior culture" by some soldiers, ADF chief General Angus Campbell said.
He said the report said 25 Australian soldiers were involved in the killings, none of which could be "described as being in the heat of battle".
"None were alleged to have occurred in circumstances in which the intent of the perpetrator was unclear, confused or mistaken," Gen Campbell said.
"And every person spoken to by the inquiry thoroughly understood the law of armed conflict and the rules of engagement under which they operated."
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani said Mr Morrison had phoned him to express his "deepest sorrow" over the findings.
Mr Ghani said he had been assured that Australia was committed to "ensuring justice".
Last week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned the report would bring "hard news for Australians".