Coronavirus: Sydney restrictions to be reviewed ahead of Christmas
- Published
Restrictions to curb a Covid outbreak in Sydney are due to be reviewed after Australia's largest city recorded its fewest number of new coronavirus cases in several days.
The hope is that restrictions will be eased in time for Christmas.
There have been almost no new cases outside Sydney.
New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian criticised neighbouring states who banned travellers from Sydney to stop the outbreak spreading.
The outbreak was detected in the city's Northern Beaches region last week, with 90 infections recorded. Eight new cases were reported on Tuesday after 15 cases the previous day
"The trend is going where we want it to go, where we need to it to go," Ms Berejiklian told reporters. "We're confident that the strategy we've put in place is having the desired effect."
But she accused other states of overreacting with travel bans on Sydney residents.
"In NSW, not only are we cautious with our approach, but I think we assess the risk well and then make decisions according to that, unlike some of my other state colleagues who have taken what I think are overreaching actions, given what's happened in NSW," Ms Berejiklian said.
Australia has become known for its swift and aggressive response to outbreaks this year. State governments have acted quickly to lock down hotspot areas and conduct rapid contact-tracing and testing.
Australia so far has recorded 908 deaths and 28,219 cases overall - a level far lower than seen in many other nations.
The country took early decisions to close the nation's borders and mandate hotel quarantine for returning travellers from overseas.