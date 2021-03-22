Australia floods: Pictures as parts of New South Wales submerged
Large parts of Australia's New South Wales have been hit by the worst floods in decades as heavy rain continues to batter the east coast.
About 18,000 people have been evacuated as rivers and dams to overflow around Sydney - the state capital - and in south-east Queensland.
Officials say the situation may continue all week, and urged the public to exercise caution.
There has been widespread damage in the affected areas.
A young couple even saw their house swept away by flash floods on what should have been their wedding day.