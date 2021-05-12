Covid: US-based Moderna to send 25m vaccine doses to Australia
- Published
US pharmaceutical company Moderna will send a total of 25 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine to Australia.
Moderna will deliver 10 million doses this year, and by next year will supply 15 million booster shots, the company and the Australian government said in a joint statement.
Australia's vaccination drive has lagged behind other countries, as well as the government's targets.
The country has, so far, only given out 2.5 million shots of the Covid vaccine.
It will take 50 million jabs for the entire population of Australia to be vaccinated.
This week, the government set a new target of vaccinating all adults who want the jab by the end of this year.
According to the joint statement, the booster shots are still being tested, but are expected to neutralise different variants of the virus.
Earlier this month, Moderna released positive results from the trials of a modified vaccine aimed at the South African and Brazilian variants.
"We appreciate the partnership and support from the government of Australia with this first supply agreement for doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine and our variant booster candidates," Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said.
Despite its vaccination rates being behind other nations, Australia is one of the few places in the world where there is no widespread community transmission of Covid-19.
The country has managed to stave off a major outbreak on the scale seen in other nations, such as the US, UK and India, by shutting its borders and periodically enforcing snap lockdowns.