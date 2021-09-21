Aukus: Australia's big gamble on the US over China

Most experts say Australia has mishandled its diplomacy around Aukus. It also gravely offended France in reneging on the previous submarine deal.That's a poor sign, experts say, because international relations is as much about diplomacy - as it is about military pacts.It is in Australia's interests - and other democracies - for the US to maintain its dominance in the region, analysts say. But scholars are fundamentally divided on the best way to achieve that.Some say a more cautious approach is needed; more hawkish voices say China won't respond to anything but a show of force.One thing seems certain - we're headed for a period of greater tension."We're used to East Asia being a place of calm in a world. That's no longer going to be true," says Prof Gyngell.