Australia shark attack: Tributes paid to Paul Millachip
A search for a man killed by a shark off Australia's west coast has been called off.
Paul Millachip, 57, who was originally from the UK, was attacked while swimming at Port Beach near Perth on Saturday.
His wife, who did not wish to be named, described the father-of-two as "a wonderful man" who loved exercise.
Speaking to Australian broadcasters, she paid tribute to the teenagers who helped raise the alarm.
"I also just wanted to say thank you to all of our friends here in Perth for all the support and love that you've shown us," she added.
The couple are believed to have settled in Perth years ago; both their families are currently overseas.
Mr Millachip was a regular at the beach and a pair of goggles believed to belong to him have now been recovered.
"Rest in peace, Paul. He died (doing) what he enjoyed doing the most, which was exercising," his wife said.
She thanked eyewitnesses and praised the police and emergency services.
"It came out of the blue. But it did happen, you just have to deal with it," she added.
Acting inspector Troy Douglas said: "Enquiries will continue based on anything that is washed up or anything that's found in the future, but at this point the marine search is suspended."