Ashleigh Barty: World number one makes shock call to quit tennis
- Published
World number one Ashleigh Barty has shocked the sporting world by announcing she will retire from professional tennis at just 25.
The Australian made the announcement on social media on Wednesday, calling it "difficult and filled with emotion".
"Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I'll always be grateful for the lifelong memories we created together," she wrote.
Barty won her first Grand Slam at the 2019 French Open.
This was backed up by success at Wimbledon last year.
In January, she became the first home player to win the Australian Open men's or women's singles title in 44 years.
Serena Williams is the only other active female player to have won major titles on clay, grass and hard courts.