Australia election: Enter a lacklustre advert for democracy

Pointing to Australia's comparatively low death rate and robust economy, Morrison will argue that he has steered the country through Covid. But state premiers, who frequently usurped the prime minister, are often credited with the early success in dealing with the pandemic. In the second year of Covid, the federal government has faced criticism for the slow rollout of vaccines - the "stroll-out", it was dubbed - and failure to provide enough rapid antigen tests when Omicron hit last last year.