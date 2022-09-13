Uncle Jack Charles: Revered Aboriginal actor and elder dies aged 79

Celebrated Aboriginal Australian actor Uncle Jack Charles has died aged 79.

Charles starred in prominent Australian films in a career spanning decades and is sometimes lauded as the father of Indigenous theatre.

Having been taken from his parents as a baby and abused in state care, his work also canvassed how trauma had fuelled years of drug addiction and crime.

Charles died peacefully on Tuesday in a Melbourne hospital after suffering a stroke, his publicist said.

The Boon Wurrung, Dja Dja Wurrung, Woiwurrung and Yorta Yorta elder led a "remarkable life", the publicist said in a statement.

"We are so proud of everything he has achieved... Elder, actor, musician, potter, activist, mentor, a household name and voice loved by all."

