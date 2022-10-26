Bruce Lehrmann: Jury discharged in Australia parliament rape trial
The case of a former political adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Australia's Parliament House has been aborted after juror "misconduct".
Bruce Lehrmann, 27, denies sexually assaulting Brittany Higgins on a government minister's sofa after a night out in March 2019.
He says they did not have sex at all.
But after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation the jury was discharged after it emerged one member had looked at academic research on sexual assault.
"It may be that no harm has been done, but that is not a risk I can take," Chief Justice Lucy McCallum told a Canberra court.
Judge McCallum estimated she had given the jury at least 17 and "possibly considerably more" warnings about undertaking research of their own.
This is a breaking news story - more to follow.