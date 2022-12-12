Queensland shooting: Two police officers, and member of public, killed at remote property
- Published
Two police officers, and a member of the public, have been shot dead at a remote property in Queensland, Australia.
The officers were responding to reports of a missing person in Wieambilla - 270km (168 miles) west of Brisbane.
The offenders are still at large, the police said at a news conference.
Residents near the property in Wieambilla are being told to remain indoors "until further notice".
"Police have declared an emergency declaration under the Public Safety Preservation Act (PSPA) in relation to an ongoing incident at Wieambilla," the police said in a statement.
"Residents within the declared areas must remain indoors until further notice, and motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area."
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
You can receive Breaking News on a smartphone or tablet via the BBC News App. You can also follow @BBCBreaking on Twitter to get the latest alerts.